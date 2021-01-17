Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are Trying to Save Face After Her Dad Incited Riots That Desecrated the Capitol and Killed 5 People

For the longest, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner believed they would be welcomed back into their social circles with open arms. However, in between the violent attack on the U.S Capitol incited by Donald Trump and his supporters to their recent Secret Service scandal; the path back to their previous lifestyle is seeming more and more like an unattainable dream. Still, the couple is doing what they can to get back on people’s good side ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden this week.

Ivanka has always done her best to largely remain behind-the-scenes of the controversial policies her father has enacted over the four years; but after the horrific events that unfolded at the Capitol, Ivanka and Jared have been trying to keep her father from further damaging their family name.

According to CNN, when Trump went silent as the mob stormed the Capitol, it was Ivanka who was “fielding calls from Capitol Hill politicians” as they continued to hide inside. In her West Wing office, the President’s daughter received a call from Senator Lindsey Graham after multiple failed attempts to get in contact with Trump.

Graham, who has had a seemingly friendly relationship with Trump over the years, had hoped to be able to persuade him “to publicly call for a stop to the insurrection.” When he was unable to do so, he turned to Ivanka and asked her to talk to her father. Per the outlet, the push from Ivanka was when Trump decided to upload a second video and denounced any more violence from his supporters.”

As for Kushner, Trump’s ban from social media provided the opening he and his wife were hoping for to “keep the president from saying too little or too much.” Per CNN, Kushner stepped in while other political officials attempted to restore Trump’s “social media presence on sites that are often havens for extremists, such as Gab.” Being that Trump is not currently on the platform, it seems as though Kushner’s efforts succeeded.

