Halle Berry Posts Intimate Tribute to New Boyfriend Van Hunt

Despite all odds, many of our favorite celebrities managed to find love in the time of corona. For Halle Berry, she began seeing the man that reportedly taught her how to love again, Van Hunt. Since the two went Instagram official in September, Berry hasn’t exactly been shy about showing off her musician boo. And the latest flick Berry just shared proves just how much Hunt has had an impact on the star’s life and honestly, it’s pretty beautiful to watch this relationship flourish.

“when ya man is ya muse. 📷 by me,” Berry captioned her Instagram carousel. In the pictures, Berry’s followers can see up-close black-and-white photos of Hunt. We’re absolutely loving that Berry is calling her man her muse, and even though she’s not posing next to her boyfriend in the pictures, we can tell how much love the two share.

Fans of the star also loved the clear unabashed joy that radiated off of Berry’s post as well. The comment section is full of people sending love to the happy couple and wishing them the best. One user wrote to the actress, “Happiness looks good on you, Halle. It’s been a while. ❤️❤️,” to which she responded, “a long while 😂 worth the wait for sure 🙏🏽.”

Berry even dropped a hint that there might be wedding bells in the future for her and Hunt. Another Instagrammer’s comment reads, “Halle this one is a winner.” Halle’s response? “i know. finally ❤️.” OK, girl we see you!!

We can’t wait to continue to witness Berry and Hunt’s love story — all documented through social media, of course!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.