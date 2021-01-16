Liv Tyler Shares The Sweet Way Her Kids Stayed Connected While She Battled COVID-19

Liv Tyler revealed in a new Instagram post that she tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve. Tyler joins a long list of other celebs who publicly shared her experience battling the virus. Now two weeks later, the star has come out of quarantine and reunited with her youngest children: Lula Rose and Sailor Gene. In her post, Tyler admitted that being kept alone in isolation was “trippy,” but her kids kept her spirits high by visiting her window and sending messages under her door.

“Reunited with my loves … what a wild 2 weeks 🙈🦠🧤😷 Im such a private and shy person and usually don’t share such things but this is a big one and i feel we all need to share our stories, to share information , to gather facts and awareness and mostly to know we are not alone in this,” Tyler began her caption. In the snap, the actress is wearing her face mask and is embracing Lula and Sailor — who have the most adorable smiles on their faces.

She continued to share that she had gone through 2020 following precautions and doing what she could to protect her “wolf pack” and others. But on the morning of New Year’s Eve, she began to feel the strong symptoms of the coronavirus. “With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying.” said Tyler. Due to her symptoms, she was bedridden for 10 days. The actress shared that virus messed with her mentally in addition to the physical pain she was feeling.

Like any parent, she explained that being separated from her little ones while she recovered was extremely difficult for her.

Tyler wrote, “I missed My babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door.” For Tyler, her kids were “reminders of what’s on the other side” and “what to get better for.”

We’re so glad that Tyler is feeling in better health, and we’re glad she’s able to cuddle with her babies once again.

