Kelly Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable in Latest Instagram Pics

We love it when we see that our favorite celebrities are clearly feeling themselves and dropping some serious heat on Instagram The evident confidence boost is *chefs kiss* and frankly, we live vicariously through their thriving lifestyle. That’s exactly the case with Kelly Osbourne’s latest pics on the ‘gram. Obviously, she looks absolutely stunning (as always) — but our favorite part is that the singer knows she’s serving looks too. Check out the pictures below.

“Oh she’s feeling herself today hunty!!!! Makeup by @kipzachary hair by @fraankie 💜💜💜” Osbourne captioned her carousel of selfies. I mean honestly, where do we begin?! From her soft-glam makeup to that amazing black dress — we’re speechless. In addition, her long hair pulled in a ponytail is a clear contrast to her usual short hairdo, and she looks nearly unrecognizable. TBH, everything about these photos is just screaming: YES!

Osbourne looks like a queen in all of these snaps and by the looks of her comments section, we’re not the only ones who think so. Paris Hilton took to the comments to share a simple, “😍,” while Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “As u shoulddddd. GORGEEE.”

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has been very vocal about her weight-loss journey and it’s clear that she’s feeling great in her skin. “Wow in the shape of your life !” Natasha Bedingfield’s comment read. Of course, whenever a gorgeous and secure woman posts any picture of herself showing off her curves, haters will always follow.

Claims that Osbourne has gotten extensive surgery on her bod appeared as quickly as we’d expect. Let’s be clear, there is absolutely nothing wrong with having work done. While Osbourne has shared on social media that she had gastric sleeve surgery “two years ago,” fans of Osbourne recognize it’s her hard work and dedication that paid off.