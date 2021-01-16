Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family certainly wasn’t an easy one. The couple left their life in the U.K in January 2020 and have since relocated and settled in their Santa Barbara home. If you’ve been keeping up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, you know that Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with his brother Prince William is just one of the many painful repercussions Meghan and Harry have had to face since their departure. Per People, the couple’s friend Tom Bradby admitted in an upcoming interview with ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, that he believes Prince Harry is still ‘heartbroken’ by the current tension with his family.

You might recall Tom Bradby as the journalist who released a documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan’s African tour in 2019. It was Bradby who asked Meghan the question about her mental health that went viral. The Duchess of Sussex gave an extremely vulnerable and candid response before thanking him for asking, “because not meant have,” and it was then that many people realized the damaging effect the British tabloids were having on her mental health.

Of his time on the project, Bradby told the host, “It was a very psychologically complex project because they were clearly in a difficult position and weren’t feeling great and I realized the extent of that the more I was there.” Now, over a year since his documentary aired, he shared that he believes the couple are feeling better, but the way that the event unfolded is still a subject that causes them pain.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming out with a podcast, but #TheRoyalFamily can't be reacting well to this. 😬 https://t.co/Z9nYVYWh19 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 15, 2020

“I think they are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by. I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true,” Bradby said.

He added, “…I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don’t think he finds it easy.” Bradby also thinks that all parties involved are probably just as hurt and lost as Prince Harry is being that a royal member has never abruptly left their position as he did. “Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family, that has never been done – I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances – it’s never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.”

Family problems are never easy to navigate, and it’s surely only more difficult when you’re in high-profile fam like the royals. Ultimately, we’re wishing the best for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to heal and for their future together.

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.