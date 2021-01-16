Carey Mulligan’s new movie Promising Young Woman has been making headlines for nearly a year, so it’s no surprise that it’s on the top of many people’s watch lists this weekend. Luckily, the movie has been released on streaming, through both Amazon Prime and FandangoNow, ensuring that you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

Promising Young Woman is an R-rated revenge thriller about a derailed former medical student (Mulligan) who pretends to be blackout drunk at bars. If men try to take advantage of her, she reveals that she’s been faking it and shames them for their behavior. The movie explores why Cassie’s life has been derailed and why she’s chosen such a peculiar hobby. We don’t want to give too much away, but Promising Young Woman has been praised for navigating female rage and trauma.

The movie also stars comedian and Eighth Grade director Bo Burnham, GLOW‘s Alison Brie, Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, and Dear John‘s Connie Britton. It’s directed by Emerald Fennell, who — fun fact — was eight months pregnant when she made the movie.

In an interview with Variety, Mulligan describes the film in an interesting way: “It’s a sort of beautifully wrapped candy, and when you eat it you realize it’s poisonous.”

The movie isn’t exactly family-friendly fare or the most lighthearted movie of the year, but the dark comedy is sure to be a contender during awards season. Here’s how to stream Promising Young Woman:

