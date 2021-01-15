It’s almost Oscars time — even though it might not feel like it — and so this season’s award-favorite films are rolling out. That includes Watchmen and If Beale Street Could Talk actress Regina King’s directional debut, One Night in Miami. Luckily, this Amazon movie is available to stream from the comfort of your home right now — without paying anything at all.

The historical drama retells the story of a night when boxer Cassius Clay (before he was officially Muhammad Ali), musician Sam Cooke, football player Jim Brown, and Civil Rights leader Malcom X get together to hang out. The men discuss and debate just about everything, including the tumultuous ’60s, at an after-party in 1964 in Florida after Clay’s fight.

It stars original Hamilton cast member Leslie Odom Jr. as Cooke, Eli Goree as Clay, Aldis Hodge as Brown, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X. (Odom Jr. will definitely put his vocal talent to good use in this movie, don’t worry!)

King is normally in front of the camera, of course, but her behind-the-scenes role is already receiving good reviews. This is a movie we’d ordinarily race to the movie theater to see, but since that isn’t an option for most people right now, you can have a fun movie night at home — just make sure to pick up some popcorn and tasty snacks!

Here’s how to watch One Night in Miami for free:

Amazon Prime Video

Most streaming services only give you a maximum of seven free days, but Amazon gives you a whole 30 days to try it out. Plus, with Amazon Prime, you get to take advantage of their free two-day shipping on many items, ranging from toys to electronics. After the trial expires, Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month.

