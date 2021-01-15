Did Tarek El Moussa Drop a Big Clue About His and Heather Rae Young’s Wedding Date?

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s wedding date has been a big mystery for quite some time — although the pair has teased fans that it’s happening in 2021. However, the wait might be over after El Moussa played a game called “Heather Knows Best” on the latest episode of the new discovery+ series HGTV House Party.

The quiz show involved answering questions about his upcoming wedding and doing his best to anticipate how Young had responded. There were cute moments of El Moussa matching his fiancée’s answers like wanting a small wedding and seeing the Flip or Flop star dressed up in a tux at the altar. Anyone paying attention to their engagement knew those details, but the big question about the month of their wedding might have finally been revealed.

El Moussa was asked when would be the best time for the couple to marry. His soon-to-be-wife’s answer was, “Depends on location, whenever the heat isn’t too bad.”

He responded with a grin, “That’s why I said September.”

Mic drop. Is that the official month he’s marrying the Selling Sunset star? They’ve told their fans that it’s a destination wedding by the beach, how El Moussa’s children will be involved, and that they want to avoid the height of the pandemic. Adding up all of those clues, the month of September makes a lot of sense.

Back in November, Young revealed that they were finalizing their guest list, and even though they want a small wedding, it’s still a pretty good size. “We’re working on the guest list right now,” she told Life & Style. “We’re keeping it relatively small, about 120-130 people. We’ve been procrastinating a bit because we know we’ll have to chop people off our list so we’re putting it off.

“We’ve decided to not do it in America, but I’d rather not say exactly where we’re having it yet,” she added. That’s why we are guessing Cabo San Lucas, Mexico since it’s a favorite vacation location for the engaged couple.

While neither of them has confirmed the September date, we think it’s a good bet that Young will be a fall bride.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who got engaged in 2020.

