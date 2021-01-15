Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress Rachel Uchitel Details the Violent Threats She’s Faced For a Decade

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel knows she made major mistakes in her affair with the star athlete, but she’s still paying the price over a decade later. Now that she’s speaking out in HBO’s documentary Tiger, it’s pretty clear that there are some deep wounds from the scandal that shocked America. And while we’ve long mused about the public backlash faced by Woods, the harassment described by Uchitel makes it clear her own life was no less rocked.

The scars come from the fact that Uchitel can’t move on. She’s trying to put the past behind her, but the public and the media won’t let her. That’s led to years of harassment and threats, and what’s even worse is that it often happens in front of her 8-year-old daughter, Wyatt. The insults are pretty horrifying — everything from

“I hope you get AIDS and die” is one claim that gets lobbed at her, Uchitel tells Hollywood Life, or: “I hope that you get into a car crash and your daughter gets a new mother.”

Her reactions have varied over time depending on her mood or the company she is keeping.

“Sometimes I’m silent. Sometimes, if I’m with a friend, my friend might get aggressive. Sometimes I’ll stand up for myself,” she says. “It just depends where I am. Depends if I’m with my kid.”

It’s completely unfair for Uchitel to have to live with the trauma of the Woods controversy. He’s been allowed to move on, rehab his image and become golf’s golden boy again — why can’t Uchitel live in peace? We can acknowledge that she made poor choices with the athlete, who was then married to Elin Nordegren, with whom he shares two children, but to punish her over and over again seems torturous.

She’s publicly told the media she understands what she did was wrong and has faced the consequences of the affair.

“I made a mistake, and that’s for me to deal with, right?” she told Extra‘s Billy Bush. “And that’s the shame that I’m going to deal with personally.”

With the Tiger documentary being her last word on the topic, let’s hope the world can now move on, too.



