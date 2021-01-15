While Lori Loughlin is now back at home after being released from prison in December, her husband Mossimo Giannulli is having a tough time adjusting to life behind bars. Since a judge found that Giannulli played a larger role in the college admissions scandal than Loughlin did, he’s having to face harsher consequences. He reported for his 5-month sentence in November but two months later, the designer is already begging a judge to release him and allow him to finish his time at home, according to an emergency motion filed this week.

Giannulli spent eight weeks in solitary confinement and his son, Gianni Giannulli, previously expressed concerns about his father’s mental health. In a private Instagram post shared by ABC News, Gianni revealed that his father was holed up in solitary confinement and being kept in a medium-security prison instead of the minimum-security prison that his family was promised during his sentencing. Additionally, Gianni claimed that his father was “only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower.”

Page Six obtained the court documents filed by Mossimo’s lawyers, which read, “Mr. Giannulli was immediately placed in solitary confinement in a small cell at the adjacent medium security penitentiary, 24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week, where he remained for 56 days before finally being transferred to the camp yesterday.”

Quarantine upon his arrival was expected due to the pandemic and was initially meant as a precautionary method; however, after completing the prison’s required COVID-19 quarantine, Giannulli was never moved out of his confinement — that is until, yesterday. Giannulli’s lawyers argued that Giannulli had tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times and his continued isolation was “far more extreme than what the court recommended.”

The documents obtained by the publication continued to outline Giannulli and his lawyers’ proposed plan to be released of his time in prison, and finish his sentence at home. “He has a stable home environment — to which he will directly and immediately travel upon release — with resources that will allow him to quarantine safely and remain at home for the remainder of his sentence,” they wrote.

Whether or not the court will actually grant Giannulli permission to return home is unknown, but our guess is that this is one fight Giannulli won’t give up.

