Shawn Johnson East Is Expecting Baby #2!

2021 is looking up, y’all! One of our favorite celebrity families has just announced that they’re expecting another little one to join the family soon — and don’t worry, we’re sure this Olympic gold medalist mom will be perfectly capable of balancing it all out. That’s right: Shawn Johnson East is now pregnant and expecting baby #2 with her husband Andrew East, just one year after their daughter Drew was born (who’s already a little gymnastics queen, by the way). Look, are we saying that the Easts should have a whole track team worth of kids to make the most of their athletic genes? Well, we’re not not saying it — but a second child is a great place to start in any case.

Shawn and Andrew shared the news alongside some truly adorable photos debuting the mama-to-be’s baby bump in all its glory — plus, big sister Drew getting in on the excitement of welcoming a new baby to the fam.

“Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast,” Shawn wrote under a series of photos of herself in a slim-fitting black dress, one hand on her belly, Drew in a sweet little pink dress with matching sneakers, and Andrew looking like autumn incarnate in a tan jacket and big smile.

Earlier this month, we’d suspected that the couple might be gearing up for this announcement when they ended a new YouTube video with a cliffhanger that hinted at some seriously big news. But of course, no one gets to celebrate until mom decides she wants to make it public knowledge — so now that Shawn’s out sharing pregnancy pics, we’re excited to finally congratulate this family for real. We still have a long way to go through 2021, but here’s at least one highlight to look forward to.

