Céline Dion Speaks Out on the Five-Year Anniversary of Husband René Angelil’s Death

Céline Dion’s husband of 22 years, René Angelil, passed away in 2016 after a battle with throat cancer. He and Dion share three sons, René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, and the singer has never let their father’s presence fade from their lives as she honors his memory on each of the family’s milestones. Today marks five years since René’s death, and Dion is grappling with her overwhelming feelings as a wife and mom more than ever, sharing a sweet letter letting her late husband know that he is always loved by his family.

Dion shared a very sweet, very simple photo of her and René to mark the moment: a cropped image of their hands clasped together, with the ocean behind them.

“René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you,” Dion writes on Instagram. “We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…”

With over 20 years spent married, Dion and René Angelil had the kind of love story we all hope for — even as it was cut too short. For Dion, we know the memory of her husband will always live on in the beautiful children they share.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.

