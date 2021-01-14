How to Stream WandaVision the Second It Comes Out

I have absolutely no idea what happens in Marvel’s new TV series WandaVision — and that’s a good thing. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) may be two super-powered beings, but their suburban life looks straight out of a 1950s daydream, down to the black-and-white image and genial laugh track. As they go about their small-town lives, though, they start to realize that everything isn’t quite as it seems — and that’s literally all I can tell you, despite having watched the trailer over ten times. Luckily for me, the series is available for streaming starting Jan. 15 on Disney+ — here’s how you can watch.

When it comes to Disney+, you have two pricing options — you can pay $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Either way, a subscription gives you access to all of Disney’s incredible content library, which contains goodies like all of Star Wars, all Marvel movies, and more live-action Disney remakes than you can handle.

WandaVision is just the latest Disney+ release that makes me glad to be a Disney+ subscriber. It may be a while before seeing a Marvel movie in theaters is an option again, but this you can watch from the comfort of your couch.

