How to Stream Locked Down, the Rom-Com Heist Movie You Didn’t Know You Needed

My view on quarantine-themed entertainment has been fairly one-note: if it involves anything like our current circumstances, I’m out. I get that filming has largely paused and actors are dying for something to act, but there’s nothing I’d less rather see than a dramatic re-enactment of this very much ongoing lockdown — or so I thought. Via the trailer for Locked Down, a new romantic-comedy-slash-heist movie starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, however, I have been radically converted. Hathaway and Ejiofor’s characters have reached a stalemate in their marriage when lockdown hits, forcing them into a close-quarters scenario we all know well. What emerges from that tension is something I’m admittedly less familiar with: a plan to steal a diamond worth millions from Harrod’s jewelry department. Directed by Doug Liman (Mr & Mrs. Smith), this movie is streaming right now and it’s the escape you need. Here’s how to watch.

When it comes to HBO Max content, streaming is pretty straight-forward — but today, you have the chance to access the service for a discounted price. HBO Max is currently offering a 20% off deal if you pre-pay $69.99 for six months, available only through Jan. 15 (the usual rate is $14.99 per month).

With co-stars Ben Kingsley and Mindy Kaling, Locked Down is the only movie that could incorporate Zoom chats and still make us want to watch it. Congratulations to all involved on changing my mind about an entire genre, but everyone knows I can’t resist a good husband and wife crime duo. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor will more than do.

