Armie Hammer Is Speaking Out on Those Cannibal Claims as His Next Movie Recasts His Role

Warning: This post contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual violence.

Armie Hammer’s name began trending on Twitter last week for the most unlikely of reasons. Multiple women had come forward with screenshots they claimed showed conversations between themselves and the actor in which he appeared to detail sexually violent and sometimes cannibalistic encounters with them, outlining visceral fantasies of mutilating their bodies. The women’s messages, as they appear in these unverified screenshots of leaked DMs, further allege that Hammer crossed agreed-upon boundaries, caused them physical and psychological harm, and caused them to fear for their safety. They say they are coming forward with these screenshots now in the hopes of preventing Hammer from abusing women in the future as they claim that he abused them — and amid the news that the Call Me By Your Name star is being recast in his next movie, the actor has finally given a statement responding to these claims.

Some of the women who have provided these unverified screenshots claim they have had relationships dating back years with Hammer; a few specifically claim to have gotten the same tattoo on their left wrist at his request, and allege that they had a longstanding consensual sexual relationship with the actor before he violated their boundaries and crossed the line into assault, or frightened them with language like “cutting you in to pieces and f**king the pieces.”

The actor’s response indicates no familiarity with the content of these messages or the women behind them.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer told Variety. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The project Hammer is referring to is upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, in which he will no longer have a role. More new screenshots alleging to show messages from Hammer are appearing every day, but the identity of the primary provider of these images remains unknown.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you can get help. To speak with someone who is trained to help with these situations, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

