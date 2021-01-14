Donald Trump Jr. Is Following Ivanka’s Lead and Moving to Florida

Are Donald Trump and his children all preparing to call Florida their new home after his presidential term ends next week? Daughter Ivanka has already put down roots in the state’s Indian Creek Country Club (also known as Billionaire’s Bunker) by purchasing a $30 million lot, and now it seems as though Donald Trump Jr. is following his sister’s leading of ditching New York City and heading south. According to New York Post, Don Jr. will be moving to Florida with his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle — but the decision might not have been one he made entirely on his own.

“There is no way they can stay in New York. They’d be tortured in the streets,” a source explained to the publication. Trump Jr.’s reported NYC exit comes amid continued high tension in the Trump family, including his father’s impeachment after the violent Capitol riots and many businesses canceling contracts with the Trump Organization.

Now as he retreats to Florida, a source for the Post‘s Gimme Shelter column has shared that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle are hoping to settle down in Jupiter — and he’ll only be about an hour and a half away from his sister Ivanka and Jared Kushner. The outlet’s source explained that it “makes sense” Trump Jr. is house hunting in Jupiter because his ex-wife Vanessa and their five children all live there. Additionally, he’d be near Trump National Gold Club Jupiter — and we all know how much the Trump men love their golf time.

“They are looking at a very secure, guarded, protected community with like-minded conservatives. There’s no way they will ever feel welcome in New York,” the New York Post source added. With the added news that Tiffany Trump may be planning her own move to Miami, it seems as though the Trump family is dead-set on moving to Florida, whether their new neighbors want them there or not.

