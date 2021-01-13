Here’s How to Stream All of Search Party Before Season 4 Comes Out

There are only two kinds of people who watch HBO Max’s Search Party: superfans, and superfans in the making. To watch this show is to love it, especially if you need to be gently jostled out of this world and into a world adjacent, where Bob Lunch the lawyer might not know your name, or anyone’s name for that matter, but he’s still your best chance at surviving this murder trial. In season 4, we’ll see Dory, Drew, Portia, and Elliott with the trial behind them, trying to move on with their lives — though Dory in particular is facing a frightening new set of circumstances holding her back. Coming out on Jan. 14, season 4 is only a day away — which means if you haven’t yet started, you have approximately 24 hours to binge the first three seasons on HBO Max. Here’s how you can stream all of Search Party before new episodes hit, and how you can take advantage of a limited-time discount.

Search Party is exclusively streaming on HBO Max, so you’ll need a subscription to catch up with the show and to access its new episodes. Luckily, there’s never been a better time to buy, as HBO Max is currently offering a 20% off deal if you pre-pay $69.99 for six months (the usual rate is $14.99 per month). The deal only goes through Jan. 15, so act fast.

Created by Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, and John Early, with season 4 guest stars including Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, and Ann Dowd. With each season wackier than the last, this highly addictive dramedy is exactly what we need right now.

