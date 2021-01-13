How to Stream Call Your Mother for Free

In need of a laugh? Kyra Sedgwick’s new family sitcom Call Your Mother, is hoping to provide some. The new show about the empty nester premieres tonight, Wednesday, at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Most of us can admit that we don’t call our mothers as often as we should — but how far would they go to find out why? When Jean Raines (Sedgwick) hasn’t heard back from her son in four days, she decides to hop on a plane and fly across the country from Iowa to L.A., where both her daughter and son are living, get to the bottom of it. Oh, and then she decides to stick around and rent an apartment.

Naturally, her adult children, played by Joey Bragg and Rachel Sennott, aren’t thrilled at the prospect of their mother re-inserting herself into their lives. They’re both more grown-up than Jean realized. Her son Freddie is in a serious relationship that she didn’t know about, while her daughter Jackie is dating a much older person. This is a sitcom, though, so the kids do find there are pluses to having mom around.

Her relationship with her children isn’t the only thing Jean has to navigate. She lost her husband unexpectedly and is still trying to process life without him. And Los Angeles isn’t exactly Iowa, to say the least.

If you’re intrigued by the show’s premise, but got rid of cable, don’t fret. You can catch the premiere of Call Your Mother live (and for free). Here’s how: Hulu + Live will be streaming it online while it airs on ABC. They offer a seven-day free trial when you sign up, so you can watch it and then take advantage of all the other shows Hulu has to offer. After the trial is up, the subscription costs $64.99 a month.

This comedy is also great for parents who are about to navigate this new territory of being empty nesters. Add it to your mom-approved show list — and get ready to laugh.

