The Sex and the City Reboot Hasn’t Ruled Out Bringing Back Jennifer Hudson

Kim Cattrall might not be answering Sarah Jessica Parker’s phone calls, but there is a former cast member who would happily take her place in the Sex and the City revival — Jennifer Hudson. The former American Idol star wasn’t a part of the television series, but she played a pivotal role in the first film as Carrie Bradshaw’s assistant, Louise, who helps heal her broken heart after her breakup with Mr. Big. Now, Hudson is making it known that she wouldn’t mind playing a part in HBO Max’s reboot And Just Like That.

The revival series is set to shoot in the late spring and everyone is wondering who has been contacted to reprise their role, with a long list of potential talented co-stars to choose from including Jennifer Hudson.

“Not yet! But I am interested,” the 39-year-old told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Fraser. She promised him that she wasn’t hiding any information from him and “really” hadn’t talked to anyone from the production.

Hudson is excited about the thought of Louise returning to New York City after her character got engaged on New Year’s Eve and moved back to her hometown of St. Louis.

“I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!” she said enthusiastically.

No one knows what is happening with Cattrall’s character Samantha since it’s very clear there is no possibility of her return, but there have been plenty of calls for more diversity on the show. Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda, spoke about the possibility of recasting Samantha as with a woman of color on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September, first suggesting Sharon Stone.

“But I’ve also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time and I think that would be amazing as well,” she addded.

The only confirmed returning faces are Parker, Nixon and Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, the rest is still a mystery. But if showrunner Michael Patrick King needs a casting idea, Hudson thinks Louise has another Manhattan story to tell.

