Emma Roberts’ Baby Boy Rhodes Just Made the Cutest Photo Debut

Yes, mama! Emma Roberts has chosen to stay quiet about some aspects of welcoming her first child with Garrett Hedlund, a preference made a little easier by the fact that everyone’s been on lockdown for nearly a year now. So when Roberts welcomed her baby boy in Dec. 2020, we knew not to expect pics right away as she took some time to bond with her newborn. But it seems that baby Hedlund’s cuteness is too vast for Roberts to glory in alone, and she gave us our first peek at son Rhodes Robert Hedlund — plus our first glimpse at Roberts as a blissed-out new mom.

Don’t get us wrong. Having a newborn is definitely not all sitting on chic couches in color-coordinated outfits cooing at your child as though someone is painting a portrait of you just off-frame. But among the chaos, there are also moments of pure love for your new tiny human, and we can practically feel it pouring out of Roberts in this pic.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️,” she wrote as a caption. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡.”

Hedlund and Roberts have been together since early 2019, when they were spotted out on a date in March on the heels of her breakup from longtime American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters. In August 2020, Roberts revealed that they were expecting a baby boy, writing ““Me…and my two favorite guys” under her first public pregnancy pics.

Welcome to the world, baby Rhodes!

