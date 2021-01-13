Christina Anstead’s New Maya Angelous Breakup Tattoo Is Impossible to Miss

It’s a big week for large back tattoos in the celeb world. Yesterday, Chrissy Teigen debuted her sexy back tattoo in honor of John Legend’s new song, “Ooh Laa.” Another celebrity who recently got a tattoo on her back? Christina Anstead. While the two sets of ink look eerily similar, they have completely different meanings. Since announcing that she and Ant would be parting ways, Christina has regularly kept her followers updated as she works to heal from their divorce. Now it seems as though civil rights activist Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise,” has struck a chord with the HGTV star — so much so she’s gotten the title in cursive tattooed on her spine.

“‘Just like moons and like suns, With the certainty of tides, Just like hopes springing high, Still I’ll rise.’ Still I Rise -Maya Angelou,” Anstead wrote alongside the image of her new ink. Angelou’s poem is known for its powerful message detailing her experience of survival as a Black woman during the Jim Crow era and shares her journey of liberation. For Anstead, Angelou’s words probably signified her shared process of finding herself as she manages her separation from Ant.

Ant and Christina have been candid with their followers about how hard their divorce has been on them both. The two share their son Hudson and have been focusing on nailing the art of co-parenting.

In addition to her new ink, 2021 also marked the debut of Christina’s new show, Christina: Stronger by Design. The show follows the reality star’s life post-split and details her journey of physical and mental wellness.

Perhaps Christina will share more details as to why she chose to get her latest tattoo on her new show.

