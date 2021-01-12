Is Ivanka Trump Planning to Attend the Biden Inauguration?

President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration is fast approaching, and all parties are rushing to make the necessary arrangements — a phrase that carries somber new meaning in light of last week’s attack on the Capitol Building. President Donald Trump announced his plans not to attend the inauguration on Twitter shortly before he was removed from the platform, but other members of the Trump family and administration haven’t been quite so vocal. Daughter Ivanka Trump, who quickly reversed course last week after a tweet appearing to call the mob of attackers “American Patriots,” is one notable figure some think will choose to attend the inauguration in spite of her father’s decision, as a way to distinguish herself from his careening reputation and as a sign of her faith in the results of the election. Given the past four years, however, Ivanka suddenly parting ways with Donald’s message seems highly unlikely.

Claims that Ivanka plans to attend the inauguration come from one DailyMail source who says they have inside knowledge of the White House. Per this source, Ivanka not only plans to go, but in fact clashed with her father over the decision.

Located in "Billionaire's Bunker," the neighborhood may be friendlier to Ivanka than NYC. https://t.co/GXhls01Jta — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 8, 2020

“Ivanka is worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy and she’s doing whatever she can to save her reputation,” the source said. “The president told his daughter that her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make.”

A source familiar with the situation refutes these claims entirely, saying: “there is no truth to this story, these conversations never happened, and it has not even been discussed.”

Ivanka Trump’s representative declined to comment on whether we can expect to see the soon-to-be former first daughter at the 2021 inauguration, but something tells us that a tone-change this late in the game isn’t likely. She’s stood by her father’s side for the past four years; we can assume she’ll do the same on Inauguration Day.

