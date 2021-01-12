Nicole Richie Shares Rare Throwback Photo for Daughter Harlow’s 13th Birthday

Nicole Richie’s daughter is officially a teen…and wow do we feel old. It feels like just yesterday that Richie was on our television screens in The Simple Life. And to celebrate her daughter’s milestone birthday, the meal-prep queen posted a super-sweet photo of Harlow as a baby.

Richie is seen kissing and holding 3-month-old Harlow, who is staring with her big eyes at the camera. Richie wrote, “Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. ♥️ You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world 💫✨💫 Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys.”

Talk about being a proud Mama! It seems like these two are super close…the only thing that would ahve made this post even better is seeing a sweet snap of the two today. (Also, side note: We can’t help but wonder what other shows they binge on Netflix together.)

Richie’s star-studded family and friends sounded off in the comments in support. Zoe Saldana wrote, “Happy birthday Beautiful lady! Wow 13!!!!” Harlow’s Grandpa Lionel Richie commented “❤️❤️❤️”

In addition, Harlow’s dad, Joel Madden, the lead vocalist of the pop-punk group Good Charlotte, also posted a tribute on his Instagram — showing off a different, equally adorable throwback picture of Harlow as a toddler and writing, “Happy 13th Birthday 🎂🎂❤️” Aunt Sofia Richie commented “Ughhhhh😍😍😍😍”

Talk about S-W-E-E-T. Harlow clearly has a wonderful family support system, and we hope her proud parents continue to share loving posts like these as she grows up.

