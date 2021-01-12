Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess’ First Official Couple Photo Is Hot & Heavy

Sharna Burgess wouldn’t confirm her relationship with Brian Austin Green… until this week! After being spotted vacationing with Green, all eyes have been on the Dancing With the Stars pro, and fans have been hoping she’d speak out on her relationship status. But until yesterday, Burgess was tight-lipped about her love life — even going so far as to ask fans to back off in an Instagram Story Sunday night. (ICYMI: When asked about her relationship status she said, “It’s almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go.”) But what a difference a day makes: Burgess just made it Instagram official!

Burgess shared a steamy photo of herself kissing Green (although he wasn’t tagged) along with the caption, “𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋.” Fans were definitely excited to see the news and poured out their support in the comment section. One wrote, “The post everyone’s been waiting for 😍 SO HAPPY TO SEE YOU HAPPY ❤️” another shared, “Yaaaaaaayyyyy been following your journey for so long! So happy for you! 🙏🏾❤️🙌🏾”

After seeing Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly happily in love (and possibly moving in together!) it’s clear that Green is moving on as well, and has found happiness with someone new. We still have yet to get any verbal confirmation of the relationship, but this photo is probably as close as we’ll get for now —and honestly it’s all the confirmation we needed to start obsessing over the two as a couple.

