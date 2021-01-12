Serena Williams’ Daughter Looks Like a Tennis Pro Already in This Mid-Swing Action Shot

As HBO documentary Tiger reminds us of the days when pro golfer Tiger Woods was a child prodigy putting on TV with Bob Hope, there’s a new athlete superstar in the making having her own debut on social media. Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanion’s 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanion Jr. has been known to hit the tennis courts from time to time, but a new photo from her latest lesson shows their little girl looking like a tennis pro already. Caught mid-swing, this pic could be a seriously adorable Nike ad — and proud mom Serena Williams beaming in the background doesn’t hurt.

While Williams herself began intensive tennis training at the age of 3, she’s spoken in the past about never wanting to push her daughter down that path — and certainly not wanting to sign up for the job of coach herself.

“I could not go out, as much as I love [Olympia], I don’t think I could do it every single day what my dad did,” Williams admitted after a 2018 Wimbledon match, per USA Today. “I don’t think I could do that.”

Luckily, Olympia has a seriously excellent backup.

“Venus [Williams] said she would coach her, she just doesn’t want to travel,” Williams added of her big sis in 2018. “I’m like, ‘OK, you’re thinking way far in advance. Olympia is not playing tennis, unless, of course, she wants to.'”

From that big grin on Olympia’s face on the tennis court, we’re thinking Williams might have to take her sister up on that offer…but like she says, we’re getting way ahead of ourselves.

Before you go, click here to see other supermodel kids following in their parents’ footsteps.

