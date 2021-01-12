How to Stream Ty Pennington’s New HGTV Show Ty Breaker For Free

Ty Pennington fans, gather ’round! Our long-awaited moment has arrived, and the man himself is back on HGTV starting tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Everyone’s favorite carpenter finally has a new show coming out, but if you don’t have cable (or HGTV’s new streaming service DIscovery+), never fear — we can tell you how to watch Ty Breaker for free right here. The show will feature Pennington and special reality TV alum guest-hosts working with families desperate for a home upgrade and deciding between renovating their current spot or moving to a new place. Pennington will argue for sticking around and fixing it up, while his celebrity guest-hosts will try to convince them to opt for a new home and start from scratch. In the end, the guests themselves will have to act as the tie breaker.

So, how to watch if you long ago said good-bye to cable? Luckily, both Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV are offering free trials that you can take advantage of right now for limited-time access to the HGTV channel. After the 7-day free trial period expires, both services cost $64.99 per month to continue.

Pennington will be joined by guest hosts Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind), and Sabrina Soto (The High Low Project) throughout the season, and he couldn’t be more excited to be back at it.

“I am so happy to be back in my element on Ty Breaker — helping people to not only love their space but showing them how to LIVE in it,” Pennington told HGTV. “We’ll address challenges that families face every day, but we’ll mix it up with friendly competition from my super-talented friends. You’ll see us having a lot of fun and creating killer designs!”

