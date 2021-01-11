Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Throwback Video Dancing With Daughters Sunday and Faith

Sometimes the hardest of times allow us to remember the simple things we take for granted in life. As quarantine and lockdown have consumed all of us for quite an extended period of time now, it’s no surprise that many of us are looking back fondly — longingly — on pre-pandemic life. Like those times spent frolicking with our kids in the Australian countryside…oh, wait, that’s not our pre-pandemic life. But it is Nicole Kidman’s, and her most recent Instagram post is an ode to those nostalgic good ole days.

Kidman posted a rare throwback video with her daughters Sunday and Faith, whom she shares with her husband Keith Urban. The three are seen dancing around in nature, playing tag, and messing with each others hair. It’s the sweetest video, and to put it plain and simple, they look incredibly happy. Kidman wrote, “Just looking back. Wonderful memories. #Uluru 🧡🇦🇺”

Talk about Mommy and me goals! And while he’s not in this video, Urban has also been active on social media this year, too, sharing sweet videos like a fun Christmas serenade with his wife (go check it out, it is seriously adorable).

Kidman doesn’t post photos of her children very often, but she has shared a bit about her children’s struggles during the lockdown, and it’s somehow reassuring to know that even she is dealing with the same parenting hardships that so many parents have faced during COVID-19. All in all, Nicole Kidman, we are obsessed with your grace and absolutely stunning family. And please, keep these sweet throwback videos coming!

