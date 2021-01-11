Meghan Markle’s Latest Move Hints She Won’t Be Spending Much Time at Buckingham Palace

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially hit their first anniversary of Megxit, all signs are pointing to this move becoming permanent. With the two of them set to confirm their plans with Queen Elizabeth virtually, there are other indications that the couple is making the U.S. their permanent home.

When the two got married in 2018, the original plan was for Meghan to have dual citizenship of both the U.S. and the U.K., and then reassess whether she would retain her U.S. citizenship at a later time. But those plans have apparently been rewritten, as The Telegraph is reporting that Meghan has “abandoned plans” to seek U.K. citizenship at this point.

The U.K. rules to grant citizenship would require her to “have lived in the UK for at least 3 years” with her spouse, per the gov.uk website. She moved to the U.K. in November 2017, but Meghan and Prince Harry left the country to head for Canada and then the U.S. last year — so that pathway to citizenship for the former actress is null and void.

But there doesn’t seem to be any regret coming from the new Hollywood power couple, who have made big moves in the last year. They signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, and recently announced plans for their charitable organization Archewell. Now that they are financially independent of the monarchy, they are free to write their story outside of the strict royal protocols.

“[2020] started out with a lot of excitement and anticipation,” a royal source told People. “Harry was finally doing what he’d wanted to do for years, and to have Meghan and [20-month-old son] Archie with him was all he could have asked for.”

The couple is now settled in their new home in Montecito, California, where they count Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbors. Their new life may not sit well with some of the senior royals and the British press, but Meghan and Prince Harry have created a bright future — just one that probably won’t include a British passport for Meghan.

