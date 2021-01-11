Warning: This post contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual violence.

Here’s a question I never thought I’d find myself asking: Is Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, the recent ex of TV host Elizabeth Chambers, secretly a cannibal? I was not alone in asking that question this weekend, as leaked DMs Hammer had allegedly sent to women with whom he’s had sexual encounters (or sexual online relationships) detailing some extremely NSFW and downright disturbing sexual fantasies quickly went viral. Screenshots from multiple sources show Hammer messaging these women with details of his cannibalistic desires and describing intensely violent sexual scenarios he wanted them to enact. Fans’ reactions have included pulling up past examples of Hammer sharing more than was expected about his sex life, decrying his apparent disregard for his sexual partners’ comfort and safety, and expressing outright shock at the content of these messages.

“oh hey armie hammer is trending” pic.twitter.com/iAQcLik1Kj — gumdrop gay (@faebugs) January 11, 2021

While Hammer’s fans are still debating the validity of these screenshots, others have come to the defense of those posting their own exchanges with the actor, with Jessica Ciencin Henriquez writing on Twitter: “If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims.”

If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims. 🤔 TW// sexual violence pic.twitter.com/H2MiFRIFM1 — Jessica Ciencin Henriquez (@TheWriterJess) January 11, 2021

In the screenshots she includes in her post, Hammer writes about the “slave/master” relationship he wants with the 20-year-old recipient of these messages, detailing how he will “brand you, tattoo you, mark you, shave your head and keep your hair with. me, cut a piece of your skin off and make you cook it for me.”

jan 11 – tw cannibalism // armie hammer blood drinking cannibal sex kink dms pic.twitter.com/AoNZgvoHIm — 🌿au. (@gobIinesque) January 11, 2021

after the armie hammer dms i will no longer accept any compliments other than ‘the michael phelps of fucking’ pic.twitter.com/UbIMlXQSX1 — tash (@_tashtre) January 11, 2021

Other messages from Hammer refer to one woman as “the Michael Phelps of f**king” and say to another “I need to drink your blood,” later adding: “I am 100% a cannibal.”

Hammer’s representative has not yet commented on the situation.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you can get help. To speak with someone who is trained to help with these situations, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.