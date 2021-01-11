Bindi Irwin’s Latest Baby Bump Photo Has Us Deep in Our Feels

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are one of the sweetest celebrity couples around — they melt our hearts every time they share a photo of their beautiful family and their endless support for one another is inspiring. The couple are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, and we seriously could not be more excited. These two are sure to be amazing parents and the love they have for one another is so evident. And Irwin’s latest baby post has us deep in our feels.

Irwin took to Instagram to share a casual, yet incredibly adorable photo. Taken (shocker) amongst nature, she wrote a simple yet sweet caption: “All the love in the world.” Powell jumped to the comment sections in support of his amazing wife, writing back, “Our little family ❤️ Baby and I both love you.”

Okay can they stop being so dang cute?! The two announced their pregnancy back in August with yet another adorable instagram post — a photo of themselves holding up a mini wildlife uniform. Talk about being on brand! Irwin hasn’t shied away from being open about her pregnancy to the public and her fans love it. One wrote, “You two are beyond adorable! It’s so refreshing to see a young couple so in love with each other and their unborn child. All truly is peaceful in the world with this knowledge. Thanks for the beautiful photo..🥰🥰🥰.”

We couldn’t have put it any better. Their positivity is so refreshing in this day and age, especially as we begin 2021. We cannot wait for them to experience the joy of having their first child!

