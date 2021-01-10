Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Don’t Expect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Return to Social Media Anytime Soon

Daisy Maldonado
It’s been nearly a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal Instagram account went dark — and according to a new source of the UK’s The Times of London, we shouldn’t hold our breath on the couple returning to the platform any time soon. The Duke and Duchess once used their social media account to communicate with their followers and promote their charitable work. Since the two announced online that they’d be spending less time on the platform, they’ve kept themselves busy in other ways (including a new Spotify podcast and the launch of Archewell website). However, when it comes to social media, the couple apparently has “no plans” to return — and honestly, we totally understand why.

Back in March 2020, the couple shared they would be departing from Instagram and cited that amid the pandemic, they encouraged their followers to take care of their “health and wellbeing.”

They added, “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

Prince Harry and Meghan ended their post by saying, “We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

Though at the time it looked like a momentary break from their account, it’s looking more and more likely that they planned to leave social media for good. The Times of London source shared that it’s mostly due to the continuous “hate” the couple receive online. Though they once used Instagram and Facebook to share important updates on their lives (including the birth of baby Archie) they now have other means to relay the message. In fact, they even released their latest Christmas card through Mayhew, an animal welfare organization where Meghan is a patron.

So, though we won’t see them on their own social media accounts, we don’t expect to have a shortage of content from Duke and Duchess of Sussex any time soon.

