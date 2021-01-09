Ciara and Russell Wilson have already proven that they’re total #relationshipsgoals (how could we forget his birthday tribute to his ‘queen’ that made us all emotional?), but Ciara’s latest Instagram picture has made them #familygoals, too. Proving that the whole fam was ready for the Seattle Seahawks’ playoff game on Saturday, Ciara and her kids suited up in matching varsity jackets in Seahawks colors and emblazoned with a W. Luckily, the proud wife that Ciara is, she shared a snap of the adorable family on Instagram — and yes, it’s as sweet as you’d think. Take a peek at the adorable photos below!

“We’re so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Wish we could be at the stadium cheering you on today! Go Baby! Go Daddy! #GoHawks #3 #Playoffs @Seahawks 💚💙” Ciara wrote on her Instagram carousel.

Spotted in the pictures are all three of Ciara’s kids: Sienna Princess Wilson, baby Win Harrison Wilson, and her eldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex, Future.

Ciara looks so effortlessly stunning as she poses with her babies and cheers her husband on from their home. And don’t get us started on the matching outfits. Honestly, we love it when our favorite celebs share photos of themselves twinning with their family. Another thing we’re loving about this snap? How much baby Win looks like his papa. If he was a little taller (and you know, older), we know we’d have a hard time telling who is who!

One comment read, “Go Hawks! He knows you are cheering him on!!!,” referencing to Wilson. And it is so true. Regardless of the game’s outcome, Wilson clearly won with his supportive family.

