It’s almost been a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shook the world by stepping down as senior members of the royal family. While the couple has certainly kept themselves busy since then (especially with the launch of their Archewell website), they’re set to meet with Queen Elizabeth soon. Per the couple’s agreement with the Queen, they will reconvene for their one-year review — and this time, per People, their royal titles could be stripped.

In an unconventional move, the Queen allowed Prince Harry and Meghan to keep their titles (that’s His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, of course) after Megxit. Though the two no longer use the titles, if the Queen were to officially prohibit her grandson and his wife from using them it would be a remarkable way of icing out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the rest of the royal family.

Since leaving the U.K and relocating to their Santa Barbara home, they’ve launched a podcast on Spotify and continued their charitable work. However, one thing that rings true about Meghan and Prince Harry is that the two have managed to get criticism for just about everything they do — and some people have already motioned for the Queen to strip the couple of their titles.

The recent launch of their nonprofit organization, Archewell, drew criticism after an apparent snub of Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles. On the website, pictures of both Meghan and Harry’s mothers appear alongside a heartwarming tribute. The Duke of Sussex’s father was notably absent which British talk show host Piers Morgan claimed was a “shameful” act and called for their titles to be stripped away.

No. I think they're a pair of vapid little wastrels exploiting their royal titles for vast commercial gain whilst doing none of the duty that being a member of the Royal Family entails. It's shameless, shameful & the Queen should stop them doing it by removing the titles.

The Queen has made considerable efforts to not isolate Prince Harry and Meghan as she did Princess Diana, who was stripped of her HRH title after she divorced Prince Charles. And while Prince Harry acknowledging his rebellious, anti-establishment mother as opposed to his father, who still operates as an acting royal member, is a move the rest of the royal family might not have been too happy about. But we’ll just have to wait to see what the Queen decides.

