Kate Middleton Had This Aspect of Her Royal Wedding Ruined by Paparazzi

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William, but the fairytale day did have some stressful moments leading up to the big event. If there’s anything a bride wants to surprise everyone with, it’s her wedding dress. Unfortunately, those secret details were ruined by the British media and upset the nervous bride.

She had done everything she could to keep her wedding gown designer out of the press, but a source leaked the news about a month before the event. With a wedding this big, it was the headline of the day that Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton was chosen the designer — and that news destroyed poor Kate, who wanted her day to be perfect.

“Behind the scenes, I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret,” royal expert Katie Nicholl said in the British documentary Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers via the Mirror.

That leak even had Burton scrambling because she didn’t want to look like she was the one spilling the beans on such an important wedding. The dress was going to be a career-defining fashion moment for the designer. Clarence House went into disaster mode and issued a statement,

“We’re not commenting on the specific designer for the dress because Catherine Middleton wishes to keep the designer a secret until the wedding day.”

Of course, the source did have the correct information, but the day wasn’t ruined. Kate made the most beautiful bride in a classic design that holds up well even a decade later. The stress of a wedding day is hard on any bride, but with the whole world watching, it’s understandable why she felt enormous pressure when it came to the outfit that defined her royal day.

