Meghan Markle’s Father Is Once Again Betraying His Daughter in Public

While Meghan Markle was once close with father Thomas Markle, their relationship has fallen apart in the public eye ever since she joined the royal family (and her exit from the royal family hasn’t improved things either). After a series of staged paparazzi photos right before Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding, Thomas wound up missing the big event, and has been speaking sourly about Meghan in the press ever since, despite her repeated pleas for him to stop talking to the media. Meghan’s half-sister, Thomas’ daughter Samantha Markle, has also joined the fray of speaking negatively about the former Suits star, despite the fact that there’s no reason to believe she and Meghan were ever very close. Now, Samantha is publishing the first of a two-part series titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister — not hard to guess where she’s going with that one, right? And once again, Thomas couldn’t help but make his voice heard on the subject, in case Meghan had any lingering doubts as to whether he had her back.

Markle announced that she would be writing this series all the way back in 2017, when Meghan and Harry were first engaged. Part one of the series is now due to be released on Jan. 17, and Thomas will be first in line to buy a copy, it seems.

“I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book,” Thomas told Us Weekly. “Let’s let her talk to you about the book.”

Samantha’s book, whose description warns of “fake news and media mayhem” surrounding Meghan and boasts itself as telling the real “truth about her life and family,” is almost certain to be a book full of rude, unsubstantiated attacks on Meghan’s character. We don’t doubt Meghan long ago gave up on ever having a relationship with Samantha. But dad Thomas’ support of a book describing Meghan as “Princess Pushy” may be the final sign she needs to see her father has been just as petty all along.

