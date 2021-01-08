Christie Brinkley Proves You Can Rock a Bikini at Any Age in These Stunning Pics

Christine Brinkley is a beauty icon, so it doesn’t exactly come as a shock that the supermodel has managed to look just as stunning as she grows older. At age 66, Brinkley somehow manages to look more like her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook’s twin rather than her mother (how could we forget when she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63?). The model has been vocal in the past about defying ageism, so it’s only fitting that she put her money where her mouth is and posted a series of beachy bikini pics in her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a snap of the dreamy beach landscape, Brinkley wrote, “Tide pools, coral reefs, sea life, coastal Flora facing extinction like the local Thatch Palms here, threatened by rising tides …all things we can help save now by rejoining the Paris Accord. These things are all an integral part of a strong economy as they provide livelihoods from tourism to fishing. Everything’s connected. I hope a part of our healing as a Nation is healing our planet too. 💙💚🌎🌺🌸 #heartshapedtidepool.”

We applaud the sentiment — not to mention Brinkley’s body confidence! We love how at peace the model appears in the snaps alongside sharing an important message. And by the way Brinkley so gracefully hops on her bike, Instagrammers would never guess she had hip replacement surgery recently.

“New Year, New Hip!” Brinkley wrote. “Yes that’s a band aid on my hip. I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year.

12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting ! And I had things to do!” she continued.

She ended her lengthy post by saying, “Never to old to get hip! 😜” which just about sums up Brinkley’s motto to everything she approaches (and thrives in) in life.

