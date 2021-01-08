We Finally Have Details on Emma Stone’s Intimate Proposal From Dave McCary

Emma Stone’s relationship with Saturday Night Live segment producer Dave McCary has been low-key from the get-go, so it’s no surprise that we are hearing details about her engagement over a year later. Their under-the-radar strategy is something that has worked for them throughout their entire courtship — and now, their growing family. Still, the details of this intimate proposal are so cute we can’t help wishing they’d share just a bit more.

Stone hosted long-running sketch show SNL in December 2016 and McCary directed her in the mock commercial, “Wells for Boys.” So naturally, he proposed right where all of the magic began in the SNL offices where they met and on the exact anniversary date of her episode airing — it’s straight out of a rom-com storyline.

“Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC’s Manhattan HQ] 30 Rock,” a source told Page Six. “No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic.”

McCary shared a perfectly blurry photo of the stunning vintage-style engagement ring with the couple grinning ecstatically at the camera in December 2019. Now that we know the location, it’s pretty easy to see the industrial office ceiling and a TV in the background. We had all of the clues, but didn’t even think to guess it would be in an SNL setting.

So… are we all thinking about this or is it just me???? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4jnpdFYsX4 — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) May 5, 2020

Since their March 2020 wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, the couple decided to do a stealth wedding at some point after the ceremony was derailed. Fans started noticing a gold band on Stone’s ring finger back in May when she appeared with Reese Witherspoon on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel. The wedding was finally confirmed by a source to People in September, and that’s when the baby rumors also began.

Glimpses of a possible baby bump were spotted in paparazzi photos, but it’s nobody’s business until mom and dad confirm the news. And as we know, Stone and McCary aren’t documenting every moment on social media, but the news was finally confirmed this month that the couple are expecting. If there’s anything we know in all of this, it’s going to be a long time before we hear if the baby has arrived because they are doing what works best for them.

