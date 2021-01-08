Vanessa Bryant Is Looking Back on This Video of Kobe Bryant Describing How to Be Happy

As we come up on the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, his widow Vanessa Bryant is looking to her late husband for words of solace to help get her through. On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash that claimed nine lives altogether, and Vanessa has been open ever since about the depths of her grief and how important it is to her that Kobe’s memory lives on in her family. She’s now shared another throwback video of Kobe speaking words of wisdom on how to be happy, and saying again how much she misses the love of her life.

In the video, Kobe seems to be answering a question about what happiness means to him.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in a marriage or whether it’s in a career, things are never perfect. But through love, you continue to persevere,” he says. “You get through that storm, and a beautiful sun emerges…Love is a certain determination, the persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

In her caption, Vanessa seems to re-affirm that, no matter how difficult her grief may be as she holds on to her love for Kobe, she knows that he’s right, and that the only way through pain is more love.

“ I LOVE YOU @kobebryant,” she writes. “Miss you and Gigi so much. ❤️.”

