Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

Vanessa Bryant Is Looking Back on This Video of Kobe Bryant Describing How to Be Happy

Louisa Ballhaus
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.
charley-pride
BAPS, (aka B.A.P.S.), Natalie Desselle (center),
Vanessa Bryant Shares Kobe Bryant Video
Vanessa Bryant Shares Kobe Bryant Video
View Gallery 31 Images

As we come up on the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, his widow Vanessa Bryant is looking to her late husband for words of solace to help get her through. On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash that claimed nine lives altogether, and Vanessa has been open ever since about the depths of her grief and how important it is to her that Kobe’s memory lives on in her family. She’s now shared another throwback video of Kobe speaking words of wisdom on how to be happy, and saying again how much she misses the love of her life.

In the video, Kobe seems to be answering a question about what happiness means to him.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in a marriage or whether it’s in a career, things are never perfect. But through love, you continue to persevere,” he says. “You get through that storm, and a beautiful sun emerges…Love is a certain determination, the persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

In her caption, Vanessa seems to re-affirm that, no matter how difficult her grief may be as she holds on to her love for Kobe, she knows that he’s right, and that the only way through pain is more love.

I LOVE YOU @kobebryant,” she writes. “Miss you and Gigi so much. ❤️.”

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon. 
Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin at the induction ceremony for Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Steve Irwin, Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA April 26, 2018.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad