Salma Hayek’s Dreamy Photos in the Water Come With a Cheeky Surprise

Salma Hayek posted the most stunning Instagram photos that make us green with envy. She looks so relaxed and serene in her latest vacation adventure that it’s sure to have all of us dreaming of our next holiday as she splashes around underwater, then dunks under and kicks her legs up perfectly straight, begging the question: are we sure she’s not a mermaid?

The series of three photographs starts with an overhead shot of Hayek in a green-and-blue one-piece bathing suit with her hair swirling in the ocean. The second shot is a profile view of the Like a Boss actress, who has her eyes closed as she floats in the water. The final picture has Hayek showing off the perfect gymnastics form with toes pointed, legs straight and a peek at her fit physique. The American judge gives her handstand a 10!

The 54-year-old star didn’t even need to caption her post because the beautiful photos speak for themselves. She’s also proving that taking good care of your health and well-being is an important part of life. She didn’t always feel this way and often felt the pressures of aging. “In the past, when I tried to imagine what I’d look like and what my life would be like at this age, I was terrified. I imagined myself looking old, but instead, I think I still look OK, and I’m fine with my appearance,” she told the Daily Mirror just before she turned 50.

Now she’s proving to us all that age is just a number when you lean into the beauty of every stage of life.

Before you go, click here to see all the stars who got naked for a movie or TV role.

