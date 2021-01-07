Kate Hudson is relishing life’s sweet moments with her kids, especially since they are at three different stages of life. On Instagram, she shared the moment she and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 2, woke up her oldest son Ryder Robinson to wish him a “Happy Birthday.” It’s a hilarious (and downright adorable) scene that plenty of families can relate to.

Hudson, Bingham, and Rani quietly tiptoe and whisper as they walk up the stairs and knock on a sleeping Ryder’s door. “What do you want?” the birthday boy asks from the other side of the door. “Open the door,” says his younger brother. Ryder cracks open the door to all three of them — and a huge stuffed Baby Yoda — greeting him in song. It’s every teen’s nightmare and every mom’s favorite moment to capture on camera.

Ryder jumps back in bed in his messy room and gets under the covers while mom turns on the light for optimal selfie coverage. The 17-year-old is half-awake, but sweetly accepts his siblings’ birthday cuddles on his big day. Hudson is obviously realizing her son is on the verge of adulthood in her emotional message, writing: “Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson 17 today! A family morning celebration for our big man ☀️ My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son…you got this. You’re gonna have one wonderful adulthood if you stay this course cause you’re solid gold.

“Here we are, in the 18th year of your life and I got one more year to help you brush those wings so they’re ready to take off, ” she continued. “I’m gonna soak in every moment! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! 🎂🎉”

Um, nope…we’re not crying. Clearly, Hudson has been enjoying the time she had with her family over the holidays, maybe all the more so because she knows how fleeting time is with her oldest son. We love that she’s the totally relatable mom with the smartphone videoing her kids’ precious moments and posting it all on social media for us to enjoy.

