Instagram influencer Arielle Charnas has revealed on Instagram in December that she was expecting her third child with her husband Brandon. The Something Navy blogger‘s announcement comes six months after she shared with her followers that she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy. Charnas is already a mom to daughters Esme Rae and Ruby Lou, and recently found out the sex of her third child: it’s a girl! Unfortunately, the reveal didn’t go quite as planned, and Arielle called it a fail. Check out the still-sweet moment below.

“What can I say? We love pink. Baby girl #3 coming Spring 2021 💗 (swipe for our failed attempt at a gender reveal 🤣)” Charnas wrote on Instagram. Wearing a stunning pink dress, the mama looked amazing as she attempted to surprise her husband with her reveal. In the video, Charnas is heard laughing as she explains that she had bought a balloon and was planning to pop it with her family — until she noticed that it popped in the trunk, revealing that she would be having a girl.

The joyful news comes after Charnas revealed in June that she suffered a miscarriage that landed her in the hospital on her Instagram story.

“I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn’t share,” she shared. “And it keeps coming up whenever I get comments — all I think about is what I went through and I wish I could talk to some of you about it, so I’m just going to tell you what happened: I was pregnant. I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy.”

“So it’s been a really difficult time for me. Especially after having two healthy pregnancies, this really just came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I’ve ever been through,” the blogger continued. Charnas has previously shared that she’s all about sisterly love, and the newest addition to her girl-clan is one we’re sure she is thrilled about.

