Khloé Kardashian Wants Baby #2 With Tristan Thompson

The last year for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has made a big difference in their relationship. They’ve gone from barely speaking after his cheating scandal with sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods to quarantining together at the start of the pandemic — and now, officially together. Things are going so well that Kardashian “definitely wants to have another baby” with the NBA player and is willing to toss aside the idea of marriage for a bit, according to a source for Life & Style.

That’s not to say that she’s completely taken marriage off the table because Thompson has already gifted her with a huge promise ring just before Christmas. They are making big life decisions together, but it sounds like expanding their family to give their daughter True, 2, a sibling is a priority.

Thompson is working hard to prove his love to Kardashian and he “is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment.” That includes trying to get the Good American founder to relocate to the East Coast so they can all be together as a family. Kardashian is understandably cautious given their history together and she “isn’t ready to take that step right now, and all her family and friends are in L.A.”

If their relationship stays on track even with the long-distance separation, Kardashian “is open to marriage” in the future with the Boston Celtics athlete. “She envisions her dream wedding… but the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle,” shares the insider.

So a 2021 baby might be in the works for the couple and that would be no surprise since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has always loved her life as a mother. “My favorite part about being a mom,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what.”

