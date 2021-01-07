Pink & Carey Hart’s Most Candid, Honest Quotes About Their Marriage

Can you believe Pink and Carey Hart have been married for 15 years? It’s true: Today marks the 15th anniversary of the rock’ n’ racer couple’s 2006 beachside wedding in Costa Rica. Though their sunset ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort seemed pretty traditional — Pink wore a Monique Lhullier gown with a black sash while Hart donned a tux — the tattooed duo’s relationship has been anything but. We still think Pink and Hart are major #relationshipgoals material, though, thanks to the honest and open way they navigate challenges together.

The Missundaztood singer and pro moto-sporter first met at the 2001 Summer X Games, where daredevil Hart actually broke several bones attempting a backflip on his bike. Despite (or perhaps because of?) the unusual meet-cute, love bloomed and the badass couple became one of our faves. And, in 2005, true to her girl-power self, Pink did the proposing. As Hart was motocross racing, the megastar singer held up a “Will u marry me?” sign as he passed by on the track. Obviously, he said yes — in fact, he pulled over and let the other racers go by to reply, until Pink told him, “get your ass back on the track. I don’t marry losers.” LOLz.

Though the couple’s union is going strong these days, Pink and Hart weathered two temporary splits, one in 2003 before they tied the knot and another two years into their marriage. They even went so far as to draw up divorce papers before reconciling. Since getting back together, they’ve become parents to daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 4, and chronicle much of their rad family life on social media.

Over the years, Pink and Hart have both been honest about the trials and tribulations of their relationship, marriage, and raising kids; proving once again they’re among the best of the cool AF celeb couples. By revealing that life ain’t perfect for even the rich and famous, Pink and Hart help us all in our own relationships, showing us how it’s possible to navigate tough times.

The dumpster fire of 2020 didn’t bypass them, either: Pink and Jameson both suffered rough illnesses from Covid-19 infections in March, and the musician summed up a funny/not funny series of injuries — from slicing open her hand while drying a wine glass to a staph infection in her knee to fracturing her ankle running down the stairs — in a recent Instagram post: “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like!” Pink joked. “2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.” Through it all, we’re sure Hart was by her side for support!

So, let’s heed the lyrical advice of this Grammy-winning singer and “Raise a Glass” to her and her man on their 15th anniversary. While you’re sipping in their honor — or maybe chugging would be more on-brand — check out these super candid quotes about their marriage from both Pink and Hart. Keep on keepin’ it real, you crazy kids!

They Don’t Take Themselves (or Each Other) Too Seriously

To mark their 12th anniversary in 2018, Pink jokingly highlighted their we-were-on-a-break moments in an Instagram post with a collage of photos of the couple throughout the years. “12 years married today. 16 if ya count the 4 years we spent deciding if we were going to live together forever or kill each other,” Pink wrote in the caption. “It’s been a nice mix of that ever since. Get em’ young and train em’ ladies. I still have a crush on you @hartluck.”

They Really Are Best Friends

When the couple separated in 2008, Pink wrote about the split, both on her website and in her hit single that year, “So What.” In her website post, she shared, “The most important thing for you all to know is that Carey and I love each other so so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bulls–t, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be.”

That didn’t mean that everything was totally copacetic. Pink has called the lyrics of “So What” a “vomiting of truths” about their relationship at the time and their split. And some of the lyrics are not so, shall we say, friendly? She belts out, “I guess I just lost my husband, I don’t know where he went, So I’m gonna drink my money, I’m not gonna pay his rent (Nope).”

But the song actually helped them get back together. Pink asked Hart to appear in the music video, which helped prompt the two to work things out. In an interview describing what it was like to shoot the video together, Pink explained why pushing through the tough times with Hart is worth it for her, saying, “I’m a creature of habit. I love looking at my history in the face of him. And when he says, ‘Remember that one time?’ and it’s a 12-year-ago memory, I love that.”

They Openly Go to Couples Counseling

In 2019, Pink revealed that she and Hart would likely be divorced if it weren’t for the therapy sessions the two do together and separately. In an interview with Carson Daly on Today, the rock star said, “Carey and I have been in couple’s counseling almost our entire 17 years we’ve been together. It’s the only reason we’re still together.” Why? Pink explained they sought help because “he speaks Polish, I speak Italian and she [our therapist] speaks both. We do not speak the same language,” going on to say that “we come from broken families and we had no model of how are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no model. There’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling and it works.”

In June 2020, Pink gave her fans an inside look at one of her therapy sessions with Vanessa Inn. In the video, Pink explains that it’s not that she and Hart are poorly suited for one another or particularly bad at communicating, but relationships are a skill like any other, and one most of us haven’t really learned. “We are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people,” Pink said. “I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

They Give Each Other Mad Props for Their Parenting Skills

Anyone with kids knows that parenting becomes a big part of the marriage. Sharing the joys and the responsibilities in an equal partnership is key, and Pink and Hart seem to be on the same page about raising Willow and Jameson, both complimenting each other’s dedication and defending their approach.

On Mother’s Day 2020, Hart called Pink a “next level mother” in an Instagram post of her with their two little ones. “The love and attention that she gives to our children, is second to none,” he captioned the photo. “Her ability to juggle mother, musician, wife, and friend is crazy!! … I’m so proud of you baby for the mother and person that you are.”

Pink is proud of the type of dad Hart is, as well, coming to his defense after a troll questioned his parenting skills. “With your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids… your husband, I’m sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care,” the comment read. Pink clapped back HARD.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father,” Pink wrote. “Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?”

Burn!

They Accept the Roller Coaster Ride

In an interview with The Guardian in October 2017, Pink’s blunt description of her sometimes conflicted feelings about Hart may have caught some off guard, but it’s just another example of the honest and open way the pair handle their marriage. “There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” she said. “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s–t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.

“Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?” she continued before adding, “Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

They Compliment Each Other Extensively

On Pink’s 40th birthday in 2019, Hart gushed about his wife-for-life in the Instagram caption of a gorgeous black-and-white photo of the couple. “I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you, and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you,” he wrote. “The person you have grown into is inspiring. You have become a successful business woman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you. I’m so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I’m so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you. I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you. I can’t wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80’s.”

No, I’m not crying, you’re crying! (Dabbing my eyes with shirt sleeve.)

They Give Each Other Their Turn to Shine

At the end of 2019, Pink announced that she was taking time off from music in 2020 to make it the “year of the family.” Now, she didn’t know the pandemic was about to make that pretty much true for everyone, but the sentiment behind her plans was super sweet.

“We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now,” she told ET on the red carpet at the CMA Awards. “Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

Gotta love a couple that takes turns being on top, amirite?

They Willingly Accept That Marriage Is a Lot of Work

In September, Pink posted a loving pic of her and her hubby on Instagram with a sweet ode to her “favorite sweet little dirtball.” In the photo, Pink has the most joyful smile on her face as she is getting a big bear hug from Hart, and in the caption she wrote, “I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”

Pink and Hart have had quite a relationship journey, but the singer says it has all been worth it. “He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together,” the caption says. “Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table.”

Hear, hear! Happy 15th Anniversary, Pink and Carey. May you celebrate many more!

