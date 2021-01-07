9 Milestones Blue Ivy Carter Hit Before Her 9th Birthday

Happy birthday, Blue! Beyoncé and Jay-Z Carter’s firstborn, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, turns 9 years old today, and she’s already a superstar in the making. The Carters are allabout family, and every project they’ve taken on in recent years has reflected how becoming a parent has changed them. Many of the projects have included the stylings of Blue Ivy herself as well — leading to a wildly impressive handful of nominations, awards, and accolades under her belt at not yet 10 years old. In honor of this mogul in the making, we’re celebrating Blue Ivy’s nine biggest milestones, one for every year since she was born.

Clearly, being part of the Carter family has its privileges, but Blue is hardly just along for the ride. With a Grammy nomination, a music video, and a Billboard Top 100 in her rearview, maybe by the time she’s a teenager she’ll be ready to quit the music industry for good and switch it up — maybe study astrophysics?

With the success that follows everything she touches, we have no doubt that Blue will grow up to do whatever it is she wants most. At just 9 years old, here’s what Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy has achieved in entertainment.

She has a song on Billboard Top 100

“Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King both opens and closes with Blue Ivy’s voice, and it debuted on Billboard Top 100 in August 2019 — when she was just 7 years old. Blue, wasting absolutely no time. We love to see it.

She won a songwriting award

Still at age 7, Blue Ivy’s songwriting skills on “Brown Skin Girl” were recognized at the BET Soul Train Awards, alongside co-writers mom, dad, WizKid, and Saint JHN. They were awarded the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award, previously awarded to artist-songwriters like John Legend, Solange Knowles, and Alicia Keys.

She won a NAACP Image Award

At 8 years old, Blue picked up her first NAACP Image Award, also for the song “Brown Skin Girl.” She shares the award with Beyoncé, WizKid, and Saint JHN. This was a history-making nomination for two reasons: Blue’s first, and the first won by a Nigerian artist, WizKid, in the award’s history.

She’s been in a music video

Blue appeared in the music video for mom Beyoncé’s song “Spirit,” also for Disney’s 2019 The Lion King. She walks up to her mother’s side dressed in a matching flowing lavender dress and bright red wig. Her defiant stare into the camera — and her striking resemblance to mom — caught viewers’ eyes right away.

She was nominated for a Grammy

Before she hit 9 years old, Blue Ivy snagged that coveted Grammy nomination for “Brown Skin Girl,” alongside mom Beyoncé and WizKid. She’s officially one of the youngest nominees in Grammy history — not that we’re bragging.

She attended her first major movie premiere

Part of writing an award-winning song for a major motion picture means attending the star-studded premiere for the event, and Blue Ivy did not disappoint on the red carpet. She and Beyoncé twinned in silver beaded Alexander McQueen blazers and long gauzy black skirts, plus jewelry fit for royalty.

She was nominated for a BET Award

Blue Ivy’s songwriting got her nominated for a BET Award for — you guessed it — “Brown Skin Girl.” In 2020, she got her very first nomination for these awards, and we’re sure it won’t be her last.

She narrated an audiobook

Blue Ivy is the narrator for the audiobook of Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, a sweet story of a father struggling to do his daughter’s hair the way her mother would do it. For way too many Black girls, especially girls in the public eye like Blue, their natural hair can become a subject of ridicule from people whose ignorance on the subject could fill a book. Blue’s ode to family love and hair love is a powerful combo you can’t miss.

She was photographed by Vogue

Okay, fine: so the pictures didn’t actually make it into the issue. But Vogue did release a behind-the-scenes video featuring Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir on-site for Beyoncé’s September 2019 shoot with the famous fashion mag, and Blue can even be seen briefly taking over a camera. Don’t worry, Blue: whether you want to be behind the camera or in front of it, we bet you’ll get your chance soon enough.

