If you were wondering why Blake Shelton hadn’t proposed to Gwen Stefani after five years of dating, you aren’t the only one. The pop star herself was starting to question what was going on in their relationship — she was more than ready to take their commitment further. Shelton kept her on her toes the entire time because he didn’t think a proposal was going to happen during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I didn’t have any idea, nobody knew,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, what’s happening with us? It was kind of in my head, we’ve been together a long time now. What’s going on?“

There wasn’t anything to be concerned about, Shelton already had the ring and had asked her dad for his permission weeks before. The sweet proposal took place at their ranch in Oklahoma after almost canceling their vacation due to COVID concerns. “We were this close to canceling the trip [to Oklahoma],” Stefani admitted. “We ended up making it all happen, and we were all here at the ranch and basically it happened. But everyone was trying to make it not happen ’cause nobody knew it was happening, and Blake meanwhile, had this ring in the side of his truck.”

The crazy thing about the moment we’ve all been waiting for is that there isn’t any video of the proposal. After waiting years for Shelton to get down on one knee, the memory has to live on in the couple’s minds. He did it with only one of her sons sitting by the fireplace and the rest of the family was in another room. “Everybody came running around and said they heard us screaming,” she shared with Kelly Clarkson last month. “There was no video. My sister-in-law-to-be was just shooting pictures and that’s that photo that we put out.”

At least, Stefani got the outcome she wanted because it doesn’t sound like she was going to wait too much longer for Shelton to come around. Now, we just have to wait for the wedding, which she admits will be post-pandemic — just don’t keep us waiting too long.

