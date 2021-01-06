There’s nothing better than a kid teasing their parents about photos from their party days — especially when your dad is Lenny Kravitz. His daughter Zoë Kravitz decided to get into the act when the Instagram account @90sanxiety decided to post a picture (check it out!) from the archives of gossip history, and one that’s sure to make you nostalgic if you grew up in this era.

The post shows Lenny with then-girlfriend Kate Moss draped over his lap while fashion designer Stella McCartney pokes her head in to cuddle with music producer Sean “Puffy” Combs. This is the type of party that would have given you complete FOMO back in the day because the blending of music and fashion — musicians and supermodels — was the sexiest thing out there. Lenny’s short-lived tryst with Moss is probably a hookup most people have forgotten about, but the heat score was off the charts for a bit. Famous Fix reported that the duo was spotted “kissing like teenagers at the trendy Bain Douche club in Paris” in 1999.

For Zoë, it’s nothing but a moment to tease her dad. Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs caught her trolling her dad in the comments on the @90sAnxiety page. “@lennykravitz lol,” was all the Big Little Lies star needed to write for us to know she’s making fun of her dad. Sure, he’s always been a total smoke show for the rest of us, but to her, he’s just dad — and we’re pretty sure she’s seen all of his awkward dad moments behind the scenes.

The father and daughter have always been close — it’s more of a friendship than a parent-child relationship at this point. Lenny has credited Zoë for being his reason for staying sober and they’ve even shared the time-honored tradition of going to the tattoo parlor and getting fresh ink together. Zoë is now going through a divorce with husband Karl Glusman, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that she’s leaning on her dad for support. In the meantime, she’s enjoying trolling for epic Lenny photos, and we’re here for all of it.

