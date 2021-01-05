Paulina Porizkova & Her Lookalike Mom Are Stunning in a New Workout Selfie

Paulina Porizkova is obviously no rookie when it comes to the camera. But if you ever wondered where the supermodel gets those photogenic looks and her camera ready physique from, well…wonder no more. Porizkova shared a photo of herself posing with her mother, Anna, and she’s the spitting image of her mama. Seriously — Paulina Porizkova and her mom are total lookalikes! Just take a peek:

Porizkova took to instagram to share a sweet, inspiring message about her mother after a workout class along with the twinning selfie that shows the two checking out their solid abs in the mirror, smiling for the camera. “ Mom @porizkovaanna and I checking our abs in the mirror after a @nofarmethod zoom class. She is about to turn seventy five, folks.”

Wow — I really hope that my abs are looking that rockin’ at 75! These two are totally the queens of aging gracefully.

Porizkova went on to highlight her mom’s many accomplishments, writing, “Since she turned seventy, she found the man of her life, spent two years in the Peacecorps in Uganda with him, and got married in a glorious wedding in Italy. She is also one of the first volunteers for the Pfizer vaccine.” Talk about living life to the fullest!

Porizkova’s post also hinted at the fact that she and her mother have had a bit of a rocky relationship in the past: “She is undoubtedly an inspiration – even though we have had a very complicated relationship. What inspires me most about her however, was her bravery in saying “I’m sorry”. I still need to work on that one.”

The supermodel’s candid caption just proves that 2021 is a year to focus on the future while also acknowledging and forgiving the past. Cheers to hoping 2021 is an uneventful, healthy and beautiful year for all.

Before you go, check out more celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes: