Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Just Sold This Sprawling $37M NYC Apartment Straight Out of ‘The Undoing’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are making big moves lately when it comes to real estate — whether they are buying a “Billionaire’s Bunker” mansion in Miami or unloading their former Boston home. The latest development from the couple’s portfolio involves selling their luxurious apartment in New York City for $36.8 million. It’s the epic type of residence with sweeping views you only see on TV — hello, Nicole Kidman in The Undoing. Just take a look at the photos, posted by TMZ.
The sprawling 12th-floor apartment in Tribeca boasts five bedrooms, 5 1/2-baths, and a 1,900 square-foot terrace, which is a big deal in a city where space comes at a premium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife didn’t own the property for long; they bought the place in 2018 for $25.46 million, according to the New York Post — netting a cool $11 million profit from the three-year investment. The apartment wasn’t on the market for long either; it was up for sale for less than a month.
Brady and Bündchen aren’t leaving New York behind entirelt, though: the couple “are downsizing because they are spending so much time in Tampa,“ an insider told the New York Post. Apparently, they love the building so much that they’re keeping a smaller apartment at the same address for their visits to the Big Apple.
The duo is now set to build their dream home in an exclusive gated area of Miami, known as “Billionaire’s Bunker,” where they can count Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as their new neighbors. The teardown, waterfront property was bought for $17 million and reports are that it will be constructed to their exact specifications. “They like to build from the ground up. Look at their Brookline home, this will be like that,” a source told Page Six.

With so many big plays in the real estate market recently, it seems Brady and Bündchen can afford to build any kind of house they like — just don’t forget our invite.

