It’s only been a few weeks since Megan Fox filed the papers to make her split from Brian Austin Green official, but who’s to say another marriage isn’t in the cards for Fox in the near future? Not the actress herself! Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly began dating last year, and their relationship has heated up quickly. In the months they’ve been together, the couple has proudly recounted their love story, with the singer even candidly sharing the positive impact Fox has had in his life. Now, a source has revealed exclusively to Hollywood Life that Fox definitely “sees a future” with Kelly. So… will Fox and Kelly join the list of celebrities getting engaged in 2021?

According to the outlet’s insider, the two are “open” to the idea of a future together. “MGK is the kind of guy that Megan’s friends definitely see her with permanently again,” said the source, adding, “They spend pretty much all of their time together and have met one another’s kids.”

Indeed, a source told US Weekly back in September that Kelly had met Fox and Green’s three sons — Noah, Journey, and Bodhi — apparently with Green’s blessing (always a good step when it comes to co-parenting harmony). Kelly has a daughter, Cassie, with Emma Cannon.

Of course, with Fox and Green’s divorce yet to be finalized, we wouldn’t expect the actress and rapper to rush to the altar — and neither does Hollywood Life’s source — but after a tumultuous relationship with Green, which included at least one previous split, it appears Fox’s love life is in a very good place again: “…it wouldn’t be surprising if it happened this year,” the source said of a possible engagement. “She’s very happy and in love.”

Hey, fully support the star couple doing what makes them happy. Moreover, she’s not the only one moving on, as Green has reportedly started dating someone new.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.