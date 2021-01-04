We’re only four days into the New Year and 2021 is already full of surprises, like the Hollywood’s newest (possible) couple: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. Are Styles and Wilde dating? Well, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was spotted holding Wilde’s hand over the weekend at a wedding in Montecito, California, and the two look quite cozy together.

In the Page Six photos, Wilde looks beautiful in a pink head wrap and a long, flowing floral prairie dress. Styles is sporting a sharp black tux while holding a drink in one hand and firmly clasping Wilde’s hand in the other. The pop star was officiating the wedding of his agent, Jeff Azoff, and was even seen wearing a white bathrobe while posing for wedding photos with the bride and the groom — we don’t know why, but it’s so Harry Styles.

The surprising coupling of these two celebs (which, honestly, is making us swoon) comes after Wilde announced her split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis after nine years together. The duo got engaged in 2012 and went on to have son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. Reportedly there was no drama in the breakup and their move from New York City to Los Angeles was the “beginning of the end” for the couple.

“There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one. Of course, their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make.”

Wilde, 36, has been focused on directing her latest project, Don’t Worry Darling, which was fraught with drama — original star Shia LeBeouf was fired by Wilde, and it was Styles, 26, who swooped in to save the film project and take over the role. And win Wilde’s heart.

It doesn’t appear that there was any overlap with either relationship as the Sudekis split happened before Styles even came to work with Wilde on her film. She and Sudekis have also been openly co-parenting in an amicable way — there seems to be no bad blood, the relationship just ran its course.

With Wilde and Styles kicking off 2021 as one of the hottest new couples in Hollywood, it’s a good sign that we’ve got a better year ahead.

